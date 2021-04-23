Cyberpunk 2077 mod puts race on the back wall

Cyberpunk 2077: As soon as Cyberpunk 2077 was introduced to the world, the audience had a chance to see that the title would have racing mechanics on the wall, something we saw in titles like Titanfall and a few others. It was eventually removed in the final version, but a modifier like Saturne is working on a way to add it back to the title in the PC edition.

The project in question can now be checked on a link made available on Nexus Mods, and the mechanics are activated by jumping twice near a wall. If you want to stop running that way, just press the same button again.

It is worth remembering that we are still facing a work in progress, so it may be that something does not work as it should or has some flaw. It is known, for example, that the character can die if he falls in the process and it is not all the walls that accept this mechanics (according to Saturne, this is not possible in approximately 5% of them).

So, did you enjoy the possibility of running on walls in Cyberpunk 2077? Leave your opinion in the space provided for comments.