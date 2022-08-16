Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds New Explored Areas to No-Tell Motel

When Cyberpunk 2077 was launched in December 2020, it was considered a disaster by any standards. Fortunately, things have definitely improved over time, and now the game has become much more playable, at least on the console. Considering that CD Projekt Red celebrated its 20th anniversary last week, and the developer is discounting all his games, it is likely that now more and more people are joining the sci-fi epic with an open world. Aside from the bugs, Night City is a huge place to explore, and some people decide to add even more content.

According to DSO Gaming, a user known as Kraters has downloaded a special add-on for Cyberpunk 2077 called “Motel No—Tell – Expanded”. As the name suggests, the mod opens up new areas of this particular place, especially on the upper floors. According to the fashion page, the motel now has new interiors, as well as views “never seen before.” Although some Nexus Mods images show some interiors, eventually the player has to install the modification and see exactly what has been added. .

For those less familiar with the game, the No-Tell Motel is a dark place where V can strike up an affair with NPC Meredith Stout. The motel itself is located in the Kabuki Night City area and is known as a place where you can go and participate in questionable cases and questionable transactions. It also comes with a number of quests, such as The Heist.

This is also not the first mod for the game that Kratoes has made. Not so long ago, they uploaded another one that adds a new research area to Cyberpunk 2077. Again, as in the No-Tell Motel supplement, the mod’s description page doesn’t give much away, so players may be surprised by what they see. if they download mods. Night City is already quite a big place where there is something to see and do. However, the modder community is simply flooded with people who want to upload even more content to the game. This applies not only to the release of CD Projekt Red 2020.

In addition to all these mods, Cyberpunk 2077 should get a DLC, which is scheduled for release in 2023. Over the past year and a half, the developer has put a lot of effort into fixing the main problems that plagued the game when it came out first. Many will agree that things are much better now, but for some the damage has already been done.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.