Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds a New Area for Players to Explore

It will take some time before gamers forget the experience of running Cyberpunk 2077. The sci-fi dystopian role-playing game CD Projekt Red has faced sharp criticism due to its release with errors. However, there were other fan complaints about the game when it first came out, one of which was related to Night City Cyberpunk 2077, which wasn’t as lively as it could have been due to the fact that many of the building’s games were inaccessible and couldn’t be explored.

Aside from a few key locations, such as the Arasaka Corporation headquarters in Cyberpunk 2077, there weren’t many buildings that the player could walk around and explore at their leisure. The Cyberpunk 2077 Nexus modder hopes to change that. Kratoes has created its own unofficial Content Patch mod for Cyberpunk 2077, which provides players with a new interior space that they can find and wander around it. south of the river in the industrial area of Knight City.

link: Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Android Companions and Drones

Getting into the repair shop is not so easy, as the player will have to go through a side alley before gaining access to the elevator, which will provide him with an entrance. As soon as the player gets into the garage, he will notice that the interior is small, but well made. Cables are strewn across the floor, and there are tools, workbenches, and a host of other things you’d expect to find in a futuristic repair shop. In addition, for those who want to rob a store, there is a powerful sniper rifle. Although this is not one of the unique snipers of Cyberpunk 2077, it can be a useful weapon to replenish the player’s arsenal.

Although the building is well done by Kratoes, there is currently little that can be done with it. For example, it cannot become a player’s headquarters. However, it is interesting that the modder managed to hack and modify one of the buildings of Cyberpunk 2077 to give it a little more life, adding immersion to the game. Hopefully, over time, Cyberpunk 2077 will have more major building repairs, which will give each location in Night City a little more life.

The Cyberpunk 2077 modder community has been active since the game’s first launch, and while many of these modders initially helped make the game accessible to as many players as possible, they are now creating some unique and big changes to the game. For example, one mod even brought back the famous Cyberpunk 2077 visuals from E3 2018.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.