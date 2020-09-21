Cyberpunk 2077: Missions are designed “by hand”.

CD Projekt RED has also revealed that its new production will be somewhat shorter than its previous work, the game starring Geralt.

Less and less is left for the doors of Night City to swing wide. Cyberpunk 2077, the new video game from CD Projekt RED, will not be challenged any more. Meanwhile, the Polish developer continues to provide details on its long-awaited title, which will go on sale for both the current and the new generation of machines. In an interview with The Gamer, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the designer of the missions, stressed that all of them have been created by hand, as they did with The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. It has also been confirmed that this title will last less than its predecessor because there were complaints about it (some thought it was too long).

The creative has commented that if you start a battle against one of the gangs, that does not mean that you cannot complete a job for them later. Still, some members will remember and they won’t be very happy about you working for the band. “Most of our content has been custom-crafted, by hand, so it depends on the specific mission and situation.”



