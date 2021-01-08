Cyberpunk 2077: Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima hiding?

Our 45-second colleagues have just unveiled a guide to find Hideo Kojima, creator of the Metal Gear series in Cyberpunk 2077

Failing to know many bugs and to have disappointed many players, Cyberpunk 2077 contains a multitude of secrets. Also known as Easter Eggs, these secrets are sometimes the reason most players live. Besides, a secret could make fans of the Metal Gear series created by Hideo Kojima go wild.

This is a multi-year-old game series released on early consoles and then ported to PS One, PS2, or even PS4. In other words, of a series still relevant today. In which we play Solid Snake in one of the stealth game references.

But for the younger ones, unfortunately not having experienced this series, know that Hideo Kojima is also the father of a more recent project: Death Stranding. The “delivery” game in which we play a character played by Norman Reedus. He is indeed the daddy of this game that would be found in Cyberpunk 2077.

Much like Keanu Reeves, the director would have had a brief presence in the CD Projekt game. But how do you find it?

Rest assured, we are going to tell all Cyberpunk 2077 fans the procedure to follow to meet him.

HIDEO KOJIMA PRESENTS IN CYBERPUNK 2077

We would like to thank 45 Seconds without whom we could not have revealed the guide in question to you. The media, thus making it known at first: “You meet Hideo Kojima quite early in the game. During the mission” The Heist “. ”

Before stating what you should do in Cyberpunk 2077 next: “So if you’re in the middle of the mission with, at some point Jackie asks you a question. What do you want to do ? You must answer him “That you look around the bar of the nightclub” “.

Once the sentence is launched, you must stay at the bar. Thanks to this, you can explore the bar in question and find Hideo: “Hideo Kojima is sitting on a sofa in the back, right side of the location. In fact, you should really pay him a visit, as he is currently talking to his colleagues. He talks about exciting topics like storytelling and can even interact with the game’s creator if you wait long enough. ”

Now you know how to meet one of the idols of every gamer in Cyberpunk 2077!