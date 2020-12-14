Cyberpunk 2077 may feature Elon Musk

Cyberpunk 2077 is filled with easter eggs and cameos, like director Hideo Kojima’s appearance. Now, fans are debating whether SpaceX’s multi-billionaire owner Elon Musk is also in the game.

If it is himself, his appearance happens right at the beginning of the Corpe route, one of the three life options available as soon as you start a new campaign. Right in the opening scene in the mirror, a character enters the bathroom too, and his features are very similar to those of Musk.

Judge from the image above whether or not the NPC is very similar to Elon Musk! It is worth remembering that he had already interacted with the official profile of the game on Twitter, joking that “we will see you in 2077!”. Check out:

Nobody *expects* the Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/khhYNFaVKs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019



