Cyberpunk 2077: May be fined by the government agency

CD Projekt Red may be in bad shape again due to the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077. According to the spokesman for the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) – government agency equivalent to PROCON do Brasil -, the CDPR could face a fine of 10% of its revenue from last year if it doesn’t keep promises to fix the game through updates.

The main motivator for the inspection by the Polish government agency would be the problems of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles of the last generation (PS4 and Xbox One), which led to refund campaigns and even the removal of the digital version of the PSN game by Sony. Check out the statement by the UOKiK spokesman – via Polish Dziennik Gazeta Prawna:

“We will check how the manufacturer is working to introduce fixes or solve difficulties that prevent the game from running on different consoles, but also how it intends to act in relation to the people who complained and are dissatisfied with the purchase due to the inability to play the game on their equipment. , despite the manufacturer’s previous warranties, ”says the statement.

The spokesperson’s statement indicates that CD Projekt Red will be monitored as patch updates are released. Apparently, the agency is also interested in how the company can respond to customers dissatisfied with the game’s launch.

At worst, if the president of UOKiK makes a decision that is unfavorable to CDPR, the company could be fined up to 10% of its 2020 annual revenue.

Cyberpunk 2077 has free DLC scheduled for the beginning of this year and is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia and PC.