Cyberpunk 2077 map leaked! Here is the map

The Cyberpunk 2077 map, which has been under development for a long time and has been released for a short time, has been leaked. The leaked map is thought to be a physical version with a box content. In addition, there are three postcards among the leaks.

Cyberpunk 2077 map looks small

The leaked map looks like it belongs to the boxed version of the game. The map definitely looks smaller than the Witcher 3’s map. However small it may seem, the developer team has previously announced that the map will be small. Another information announced by the developer team was that the map can also be used vertically, so we will be able to access many buildings.

Working in detail for the vertical map in the game, the team worked with a city planning expert to make the city feel realistic. CD Projekt Red did not prefer to copy and paste fine details at many points in the city. Instead, Miles Tost, who worked as a Senior Level Designer in the team, placed and shaped all the fine details one by one with his hands.

In addition, three postcards of the physical version of the game appeared in the leaked footage.



