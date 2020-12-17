Cyberpunk 2077: Makes V run super fast in Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game with serious problems, this is no secret to anyone. Amid so many bugs, errors and headaches, a player discovered a glitch that makes V run super fast through Night City.

Who discovered the feat was a Twitter user (@Sgt_Andrews). He published the video on the social network explaining how to do the glitch, which is quite simple by the way: just use a Kerenzikov implant (which allows you to shoot in slow motion) while dodging in any direction and when the slow motion animation finish, you will be able to go through Night City as if it were Barry Allen himself (the Flash). Check out:

Super speed is just one on the super bug list in Cyberpunk 2077, which has generated a flood of memes among the gaming community and a lot of headaches for CD Projekt Red – which will have to reimburse anyone who is dissatisfied with the game.

Despite the dissatisfaction with the game, have you ever had a situation in Cyberpunk that yielded a good laugh? Comment with us in the comments section below!



