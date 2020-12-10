Cyberpunk 2077: Main Curros; Nomad, Lifeguard

We bring you all the backgrounds of V and its different beginnings in Cyberpunk 2077 explained in detail to enjoy being a nomad, hustler or corpo

These missions will be our first steps in Night City. We will not need money, we will simply learn the basics when it comes to controls and discover the origins of V. As part of our complete guide, we detail how to complete the first main courses of Cyberpunk 2077.

CP-01 Nomad

To begin this mission we will have to have chosen V << Nomad >> as the background. As we get familiar with the controls, we’ll fix the car and talk to the mechanic and the sheriff. None of the answers we give during this chapter will affect the later plot. Then we will drive to the communications tower and kick the door open. We will speak with Willi McCoy and return to our vehicle.

V’s next destination will be a caravan that we will reach by following the mission indicator. We will meet Jackie Welles and drive with him to the Night City border post. When appropriate, we will park the car in the inspection area and enter the building. We’ll leave our gun at the window and head to Room 2. We’ll give him the bribe, pick up our gun, and go back to the car. Finally there will be a chase in which we will have to shoot our enemies through the window and reload when we have a few seconds of calm. After reaching the indicated point, we will have finished the mission.

CP-02 Hustler

We will obtain this quest if we have chosen the background of <<Lifeseeker>>. After repositioning our noses and talking to Pepe. On the upper floor we will find Kirk. After receiving the mission, we will go abroad and speak with Father. It will take us by car to our destination. Regardless of the conversation that takes place in the vehicle, when we go down we will go to the elevator indicated and by pressing the button below we will arrive at the car park. We can talk to Rick in the booth on the right if we want. Our goal is the car of the VIP sector. After canceling the closure, we will go up to the Rayfield and finish the mission without our responses during the dialogue affecting the outcome.

CP-03 Corporrata

If we want to carry out this mission we will have to have chosen the background <<Corpo>> during the creation of V. We will answer the phone call with the command indicated and we will leave the bathroom. After taking the elevator on the opposite side of the lobby, we will reach the counterintelligence floor. If we follow the mission marker, we will take the path to the left as we exit the elevator to Jenkins’ office. Along the way we can talk to Frank if we want to: if we exhaust all dialogue options with him, he will remember us and slightly change a subsequent secondary job. We can also talk to Harry at his desk.

Once in the office we will sit in the chair and talk to Jenkins. Then we will take the money and the skewer and leave the room. We can talk to Carter, read the report from the nearby table, and get a Trauma Team card and a cognitive stimulant if we sit in the chair and examine the drawer. To finish the mission we will follow the indicator to the VA workshop, we will get into the vehicle and when we land we will go down the stairs that are next to the doorman. After we sit down to talk to Jenkins, we’ll end the mission.



