Cyberpunk 2077 loses reign over Steam after 7 weeks

There is no denying that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was troubled, especially on consoles, but that did not stop it from being a huge success. The PC version on Steam, for example, reigned as one of the most sold and played games on the platform for almost two months in a row.

That lead came to an end only recently after 7 weeks at the top of Steam. The most interesting thing is that the game that took its place was not a major release, but an older indie, known as Rust.

The survival game that can be played entirely online was initially launched in 2013 and has even gained a very good fan base since then. But after several updates and a growing interest from streamers, Rust saw a renewal in his number of active players.

Of course, the CD Projekt Red game still remains quite relevant on Steam, as it remains on the bestselling and played list even though it has lost the lead. This should be maintained for some time, especially with updates, bug fixes and the addition of free DLCs that were promised by the developer.

On the other hand, it’s also really cool to see an independent game gain so much attention and steal the spotlight from AAA games. Comment if you have tried Rust and think he really deserves all the excitement!