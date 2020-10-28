Cyberpunk 2077: learned to delay along with others

The Polish studio workers have received the news at the same time as fans and the press, through an email from the company.

Surprising news that comes from the hand of journalist Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who has already uncovered several crunch scandals in the past, revealing after the announcement of the new delay of Cyberpunk 2077 that the CD Projekt RED employees themselves have found out the news at the same time as the rest, through an internal email from the study itself. This has been assured in several tweets through several trusted sources close to the Polish study.

100-hour work weeks

And it is that Jason Schreier himself has responded in a recent tweet in which a user wonders how many employees knew about this new delay, when yesterday he made sure that the game would be released in November: “Everyone found out at the same time as us. CD Projekt RED has sent an internal email simultaneously with the official statement, ”explains Schreier.

But there is still more; Jason Schreier himself continues to uncover inside information, confirming that this umpteenth delay will not change anything for the developers, as they continue to work overtime on the post-launch patch, in clear confrontation with the official information in the CD Projekt RED statement in which ensures that the extra time is to continue testing the game in its different versions, up to a total of 9 between PC, current and next-gen consoles and Stadia.

To all this, Jason Schreier adds that one of the studio employees recently assured him that they are working up to 100 hours a week, while a former studio employee commented that his former colleagues looked unhealthy due to such hard working hours.

All in all, Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia on December 10, 2020, while the patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X will arrive later, on a date to be announced.



