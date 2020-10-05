Cyberpunk 2077: Leaked the full map of Night City

It’s no secret that CD Projekt Red tends to drop beautiful physical editions full of cool items in their game boxes, and it looks like things won’t be any different in Cyberpunk 2077, as it will include a copy of the complete Night City map!

Perhaps some of our readers would consider this a light spoiler, so stop reading right now if you don’t want any further revelations about the game map, right? Below, you can see a leaked image on the Resetera forum that shows in good resolution how the city map looked:

What did you think of the Night City map? Are you planning to start your exploration on November 19th, when the game will be released for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4? Comment below!




