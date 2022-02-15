Cyberpunk 2077 Launches The Enhanced Version For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S; All The Details

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt publishes the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077. The update comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as a free update for current copies. Cyberpunk 2077 confirms the rumours: the next-gen version is here. From this moment you can download it on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The update incorporates important innovations at a technical level that will take advantage of the hardware of the latest consoles.

Update 1.5 introduces ray tracing, dynamic 4K target resolution, optimized load times, and other technical improvements. In the PS5 version, you will take advantage of the features of the DualSense, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

We remind you that the update is free for all those who have a copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One. The patch includes other adjustments to the experience that will also reach the rest of the versions. We are talking about a complete change of the skill tree, including new advantages, among other elements.