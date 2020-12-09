Cyberpunk 2077 launch event; time

CD Projekt RED and Twitter Gaming have reached an agreement to broadcast all the surprises through the social network.

There are only a few hours until Cyberpunk 2077 goes on sale. The day before, on December 9, the Polish studio will offer a show full of surprises. They promise a question and answer session with the developers, as well as exclusive news and other novelties that we will have to discover during the event. The game, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia, has just released the first analyzes. Don’t miss the MeriStation.

How to follow the event online

The Cyberpunk 2077 party will be open to all interested parties, so you don’t need a ticket or wear a fancy suit. CD Projekt RED announced its agreement with Twitter Gaming, so that streaming broadcasts will be available through this social network. It will be held both on the official video game account and on Twitter Gaming. You can follow all the news from the day before the official launch. Below, we offer you the schedules broken down by country.

What time is the Cyberpunk 2077 online launch party?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 00:00

Spain (Canary Islands): at 11:00 am

Argentina: at 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 7:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 8:00 p.m.

Chile: at 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 6:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 5:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 6:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 5:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 6:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 3:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 5:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 5:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 5:00 p.m.

Panama: at 6:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 8:00 p.m.

Peru: at 6:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 7:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 7:00 p.m.



