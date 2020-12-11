Cyberpunk 2077 kicks off with a record

Cyberpunk 2077 Setam, the most anticipated game of recent years in the game world and released yesterday, broke a record. Cyberpunk 2077, with 1.05 million people playing at the same time, broke a record in this area, according to Steam’s data.

According to the news in T24, Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the year, was the single player game played by the most players at the same time on the Steam platform, despite the problems in its release.

According to Steam’s data, at one point yesterday, 1.05 million people were playing Cyberpunk 2077 at the same time. This Steam record previously belonged to Fallout 4 with 472,962 simultaneous players.

IGN pointed out that the computer version of the game is also available for sale from the Epic Games Store and GOG.com, so the number of people playing the game at the same time is probably more than 1.05 million.

CD Projekt Red, who developed the game, reported that approximately 8 million people had pre-ordered the game, 59 percent of which were for computer edition.



