Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves will be the figure

Since Keanu Reeves’ presence in Cyberpunk 2077 was announced at E3 2019, fans have been hallucinating. But apparently, the actor will be much more than just the character Johnny Silverhand, with his real figure being part of the game’s official lore, as explained last Saturday (14) by Patrick K. Mills, the game’s senior quest director, through of a tweet. Check out the publication below:

The information was released after the song No Save Point, by rapper duo Run The Jewels, quoted the actor in one of the verses. According to Mills’ explanation, Reeves was a little-known actor from the Collapse era, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the singer from the band Samurai, to the point of being mistaken several times for the same after Johnny disappeared.

Well, in the universe of the title, our eternal Neo may not have been very famous, but in our reality he continues to steal hearts, including from the developers of C.D. Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10, 2020 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

