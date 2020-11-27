Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves played and loves

Cyberpunk 2077 is said to last over 150 hours depending on which story is chosen, but even though Keanu Reeves didn’t finish it he had a good impression.

Keanu Reeves, who plays the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077, was very happy with the video game yet to be released, said the president of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kiciński.

When asked about the actor’s impressions of the upcoming title during an earnings statement, the CEO of the developer company also stated:

“(Keanu) already played the game. But as far as I know, he hasn’t finished it yet. So he’s definitely played it and he loves it. ”

Keanu spoke well about his character in Cyberpunk 2077

Reeves, who plays “legendary rocker” Johnny Silverhand in the game, took center stage on last week’s Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire broadcast.

Explaining what drew him to the role, the 56-year-old actor said: “You can play a character in many different ways due to different paths, threads, or choices, so you can almost play in a moment, let’s say you have a decision, with three different behavior attitudes, so it was fun. ”

During its earnings call on Wednesday, CD Projekt also addressed the recently leaked game showing the unpatched physical version of the game running on PS4, which a consumer posted online after getting an advance copy.

“Regarding the leak, fortunately there were not too many spoilers because this is the ugliest when installing the game before its launch. So, it was not harmful, ”Kiciński said.

Shortly after the leak, CD Projekt released the first official Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay that runs on PS4 Pro and PS5 through backward compatibility.

The video highlighted some of the exact same areas as the leaked images and included several of the fixes to be made in a day one patch on December 10.

Recently, I reported in Somagnews the commitment of the developers this time not to fail the fans and release the update on December 10, after two consecutive delays have caused distrust in the new release date.

Kiciński also said that CD Projekt has delayed the reveal of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC until after the game’s release, and that the company hopes to discuss its separate Cyberpunk multiplayer game early next year.



