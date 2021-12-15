Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves Likes That Players Want To Johnny

Cyberpunk 2077: Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has caught a lot of people’s attention for offering players the ability to have sex with various Night City NPCs. To literally no one’s surprise, Johnny Silverhand, Keanu Reeves’ character in the game, is one of the most in-demand when it comes to game modifications — more specifically mods involving sex.

During an interview with The Verge, when the subject was discussed, the star of the Matrix series and John Wick turned out to be quite open to the possibility. The actor even celebrated when he learned that fans would love to be able to have sex with his character in the game’s virtual world.

Keanu, who admitted that he doesn’t play video games, seemed rather disappointed to be told by the interviewer that CD Projekt Red has not released modifications that would allow sex with his NPC.

When asking how he felt about it, Reeves said that “it’s always cool when it’s cool,” sounding good about the possibility of his character having sex in the game. Carrie-Anne Moss, who stars alongside the actor’s Matrix Resurrections, made it clear that she wasn’t a fan of the idea. “No thanks,” she laughed the eternal Trinity, passing the ball to her friend.

“Think about how much money is in the porn [world],” rambled the actor. “You wouldn’t even have to be there, people could have digital sex with your digital avatar,” he explained, adding in a very relaxed tone that could even “do the whole thing” with a system exclusive to fans.

After a lengthy explanation from the star on how it would be possible to monitor players’ excitement level, the interviewer jokingly suggests that Reeves will eventually become creative director at some tech giant in the porn industry. “My goodness, he would be great,” joked Moss.