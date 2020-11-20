Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu Reeves dazzling in the game

The title of CD Projekt RED is presented in a new official video of more than 5 minutes completely in Spanish where we see all the news.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting closer and closer. CD Projekt RED has presented in an extensive new video what awaits us in Night City, the city that will host the most ambitious project of the Polish studio and one of the most promising open-world works of the generation that is ending. Accompanied by a narration with a voice-over regarding the story, the video introduces us to the character of Johnny Silverhand; the actor played by the famous Keanu Reeves.

“At CD Projekt Red our specialty is telling immersive stories,” they begin by recounting in this official Cyberpunk 2077 video. “But with each new project we aim to create something bigger, more complex and more challenging. Cyberpunk 2077 combines the exploration of a large open world with dynamic combat, story-changing decisions and solid character development to convey our vision of a bleak future, ”adds the script for this new advance, which hopes to have a mark above 90 in Metacritic.

Night City opens its doors on December 10; welcome to cyberpunk 2077

Apart from the story, the figure of Silverhand is also explained, why he has met V and what is hidden in that prototype biochip that he has in his head. “What you have in mind could tip the balance of Night City,” they say. In just a few weeks we will be able to learn what is behind so much mystery in a work that promises dozens of hours of entertainment.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit stores around the world on December 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S users will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free by purchasing the game from current Sony and Microsoft machines; but that improved version, native to the next gen, will not arrive until 2021. Here you can see the differences of the game between Xbox One and Xbox Series X.



