Cyberpunk 2077: its origins as a tabletop role

A week after the release of CD Projekt’s new RPG, we explored its background as a pencil and paper game. It’s finally December, which means 2020 is almost over (nothing else can happen, right?) And a little game called Cyberpunk 2077 is about to come out.

It will do it just in a week, in fact, on Thursday 10. It is possible that the name sounds familiar and you do not need presentations, but just in case, it is the new work by CD Projekt Red, a Polish studio known for its adaptations from the literary saga The Witcher. Delivery after delivery, it has been consolidated as one of the main references of the role, although Cyberpunk 2077 is its first step outside the fantasy universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski and the expectation to see how the change of registration is resolved is maximum.

Of course, this does not mean that the background that underpins Cyberpunk 2077 is an invention entirely of its own. As in the case of The Witcher, this time CD Projekt has licensed an existing universe, albeit of quite different origin. Because Cyberpunk, in addition to being a futuristic fiction genre, is also the name of a tabletop role-playing game franchise that dates back to the eighties, and in which today we are going to delve a little. In its influences, in its editions and in the role of its creator, Mike Pondsmith, as advisor to CD Projekt on the imminent video game. This is, therefore, the history of Cyberpunk and its path to 2077.

From cyber to punk, from evasion to reflection

As in so many other genres, it is almost impossible to trace the origin of cyberpunk to a specific time and place, its gestation was gradual and involved several parents. Although before the who, there is to stop in the why. As a look at distant futures transformed by technology, cyberpunk is one of the many branches of science fiction, but one that is easily distinguishable by its turn towards cynicism and criticism – or, at best, questioning – of the impact of that progress in humanity. Faced with the natural amazement by flying cars, highly intelligent robots, or space adventures from so many novels and films from the second half of the 20th century, this current penetrated deeper into the resulting societies and turned utopias into dystopias. In future reflections of inequalities or ethical dilemmas already present in the contemporary world, and in alerts about new ones to which the not always well called progress could lead us.

Curiously, unlike normal punk – originated as a countercultural movement focused on music and fashion and later widened its scope – cyberpunk was born as a philosophical current and later found its aesthetic. Like the early — and not so successful — punk rock bands, the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? It dates back to the sixties, and the original version of Westworld (the film on which the modern series of the same name is based), to the seventies. For their part, comics like 2000 AD (where Judge Dredd emerged, also during the seventies) began to establish their imagery. But it was Blade Runner, adaptation to the big screen of Do Androids Dream …?, Which in 1982 cemented the forests of skyscrapers tinted by neon lights as an indissoluble part of the cyberpunk imaginary. Its influences from cinema noir and its strong contrast between beauty and oppression, futurism and melancholy, ended up consolidating the genre as its own entity and laid the foundations for countless later works.



