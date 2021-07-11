Cyberpunk 2077 is the most downloaded on PS4 in June after its return to PS Store

Cyberpunk 2077: Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PS Store through the big door, leading the list of downloads for PS4 in North America and Europe. The numerous issues with which Cyberpunk 2077 hit the market last December did not go unnoticed by anyone, leading to CD Projekt even having several legal disputes. Microsoft decided to implement an unprecedented return policy in the Microsoft Store, keeping the game still available in the store, but more radical was the position of Sony, which directly withdrew the title from the PS Store. However, after returning last June, Cyberpunk 2077 has made it through the big door, becoming the most downloaded game for PS4 in Europe and North America, despite Sony’s recommendation not to play it on the console of the already past generation.

Thus, the CD Projekt game, which according to the Polish study is already in an optimal state, begins to take off after a first few months full of controversy. Its return to Sony’s digital store could hardly have been better, ranking first on the PlayStation 4 download chart in major territories, with FIFA 21 and GTA V ranking second in Europe and North America respectively.

It is striking that both lists lack new appearances. Only Chivalry II, Guilty Gear Strive and Rust manage to sneak into the North American list –the US and Canada take into account-, with veteran games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Red Dead Redemption 2 or Gran Turismo Sport present in them.

And on PlayStation 5?

Very different is the case of the new console. In both Europe and North America, the game that commands both lists is Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, which makes clear both the desire of players for exclusive next-generation titles and how beloved these characters are created by Insomniac Games. Again Chivalry II sneaks into the top positions, with other very prominent titles such as Scarlett Nexus, It Takes Two, Metro Exodus, or of course, once again, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

This is the list of the most downloaded games for PS5 in Europe:

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

FIFA 21

Chivalry II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

It Takes Two

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Metro Exodus

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Rainbow six siege