Cyberpunk 2077 is officially out of TGA 2020

Yesterday (27), CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has been postponed for the third time and will only be released on December 10, 21 days after the last revealed date. Many fans were wondering if the game could compete at the TGA (The Game Awards), but event organizer Geoff Keighley confirmed: the game is officially out of the 2020 edition.

According to the creator of TGA, the deadline for launching games to participate is November 20, 2020. If the game had not been postponed, he would be able to be one of the nominees in several categories of the event, but with the postponement it will no longer be possible. Check out:

Much like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate a few years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 will first be eligible at next year’s Game Awards. https://t.co/1gV1J4sDpV — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 27, 2020

The news is sad, as many fans would like to see a close contest between major releases of the year (like The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake and more), but unfortunately Cyberpunk 2077 is out. However, Geoff Keighley also stressed that this does not prevent the title from competing next year at TGA 2021 (similar to what happened with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate).



