Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for preloading. The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 is shortly before its release, and players who pre-purchased the game can download the game by pre-loading.

Cyberpunk 2077 preload size

If you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam and Epic Games Store, you can download it right now and enter the game directly on the release day. The download size of the game is 57.3 GB on Steam and Epic Games and 59 GB on GoG Galaxy.

Players who buy the game for PlayStation 4 can preload on December 8, but the exact time has not been released yet. We will update it in the news when the PS4 boot time is released. Players who buy the game for Xbox One and Xbox One X can preload.



