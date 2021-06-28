Cyberpunk 2077 Is Now ‘at a satisfactory level’, Says CEO

Cyberpunk 2077: About six months after release, Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a level of performance and stability that pleases CD Projekt RED, developer of the title.

The information came from the company’s own CEO, Adam Kicinski, who called the current level of the game in terms of performance “satisfactory”. The comment was made during a conference at the WSE Innovation Day that was attended by the executive.

Also according to Kicinski, employees can now focus on more timely updates for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as future earnings for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S console versions. “We’re also working on improving quality in general, which we’re also very happy about. Of course, we’ve also removed bugs and visual errors and we’ll keep doing that. signaled,” said the CEO.

Long way

What the developer calls a “satisfactory level” of performance was reflected in one of the major controversies surrounding the title: Cyberpunk 2077 just recently returned to the PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5, after being removed from the platform due to bugs and performance issues .

The title has also received major updates that have modified a number of visual and gameplay aspects since its official release in December 2020. CD Projekt RED itself has pledged to improve the title, which has sold nearly 14 million copies in 2020 alone and not counting any requests for refunds.