Cyberpunk 2077 is not selling well on consoles

To say that Cyberpunk 2077 had a problematic console release is an understatement. Filled with bugs, glitches and performance problems, the game was even removed from PSN and even today it cannot be purchased digitally on PlayStation 4. For all of this, its sales are below expectations on consoles.

According to the latest sales report from NPD, the most respected source for physical game sales in the United States, the game was only the 18th best seller in January 2021, just a month after its launch. Check out the full list:

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Madden NFL 21

Animal Crossing: New Horizons *

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe *

Ring Fit Adventure

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate *

NBA 2K21 *

Super Mario 3D All-Stars *

FIFA 21

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Mortal Kombat 11

Just Dance 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild *

Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 *

Super Mario Party *

UFC 4

It is worth noting that both CD Projekt Red and Nintendo, whose games are marked with asterisks, do not disclose their digital sales. Still, it is impressive to see several old Switch games far ahead of the ranking.

