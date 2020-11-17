Cyberpunk 2077 is coming in two discs to PS4

As the artwork photos show, players will need to reserve a minimum of 70GB for game installation. CD Projekt RED has been blunt: Cyberpunk 2077 is not going to be delayed any longer.

After changing the date twice, the Polish company has already started sending promotional material to stores, as evidenced by photos that have been leaked on the Reddit forums. The cover images also present additional information. Thus, the PS4 version will hit the market on two discs, while the installation on the hard drive will occupy at least 70 GB, a size that is consistent with that of other large titles.

As previously announced, all editions will ship with extras, including the standard. It comes with a compendium of the world, stickers, postcards, a game map, and access to digital materials. How much space Xbox One users will need is still unknown, as the information has not yet been distributed in the Microsoft Store. As for the new generation, it is expected that there will not be too many differences, since until the 2021 free update it will be basically the backward compatible version.

New episode of Night City Wire

Night City Wire, the streaming program dedicated to the video game, will premiere episode number 5 on November 19, the date on which the title would have hit stores had it not been for the delay. On this occasion, the Poles will focus on the soundtrack and provide more details about Johnny Silverhand, the character played by actor Keanu Reeves.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG title with first-person shooter mechanics. Like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it will provide players with long hours of gameplay, albeit in a world of science fiction and dystopia. It will be released on December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



