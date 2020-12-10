Cyberpunk 2077 is causing problems with old hardware

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t one of the biggest games of the year; it is also one of the most technically demanding. CD Projekt Red’s ambitious role-playing game takes place in a huge, intense open world. As anyone who has ever played a Bethesda game can attest… Technology often lags a step behind the designers in such experiences. Errors are not uncommon. Early demos are far from what the game might look like in the standard equipment most gamers have in their living rooms.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also unique in that it launches on a number of different platforms at launch. We initially reviewed Cyberpunk on the PC. Here we encountered a handful of bugs that were annoying but did not render the game unplayable. Since then, we’ve looked at an overview of reports from the community while also testing it on two additional platforms to see how it performed. If you’re playing on an older hardware, you’ll want to wait for some fixes.

PLAYSTATION 5 AND OTHER CONSOLES

The first thing to note is that Cyberpunk 2077 is not actually a PS5 version. At least not yet, because the full next generation upgrades aren’t expected until next year. Instead, the PS4 version was run on a PS5. It looked great in terms of performance.

No significant drop in frame rate was noticed after playing for four hours. The visuals are incredible. Unlike the Xbox Series X or Stadia, there are no performance options on the PS5. Many modern games allow players to choose between a higher resolution or frame rate. However, there was no great loss in this experience. It was stated that the game was progressing well, even during extremely intense moments like a big conflict or a walk in a congested street market.

CYBERPUNK 2077 SHOW MIXED IN PS4 AND XBOX ONE

It is important to remember that this is definitely not the case with older hardware. While this hasn’t been tested, early reports show that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk are a mess. Choppy frame rates, weird physics, and intense screen tearing were all reported. Here are a few more PS4 screenshot comparisons, courtesy of Eurogamer and some from Kotaku on Xbox One. If you haven’t upgraded to a new Xbox or PlayStation, you may want to wait until these issues are resolved with a patch or try Stadia.

“However, during my time in the game, I encountered a handful of technical glitches, including one tough accident and another mission, and had to reboot because my AI friend forgot to take me out of a building. Other problems were more cosmetic: characters passing through doors, pixelated textures on billboards, and people entering walls. At some point I couldn’t drive my car because a poor street bum got stuck in it. ” Andrew Webster

catch me riding in night city pic.twitter.com/sffdCKnU2c — andrew webster (@A_Webster) December 9, 2020

GOOGLE STADIA

It may be hard to believe, but the Google Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077 might be the best way to play for most gamers right now. Unless you have a 20- or 30-Series Nvidia GPU or a similar AMD card, or unless you’re lucky enough to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S, this game won’t perform anywhere near what it was designed for. This means that going the cloud gaming route is a surprisingly viable option if you are concerned about performance and also want the added benefits of Stadia without having to download the next updates to play on multiple devices and keep downloading or playing the game.

I played the first few hours of the game in Stadia and was impressed with how well Cyberpunk 2077 performed. Unlike console versions, Stadia One has graphical presets to prioritize resolution or frame rate. It works smoothly. At 50 Mbps plus internet connection, even over Wi-Fi, it looks almost indistinguishable from the console version in my experience. (The game was also tested on PS5.)

Cyberpunk on Stadia looks good. There's also performance and quality modes pic.twitter.com/LmzMnDpyV4 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 10, 2020

“Now, depending on your internet connection and display, you most likely won’t get anywhere near the same level of graphics accuracy as on a next-gen console or a PC running at medium speed. (And no platform can remotely compare to running this game at ultra-power with ray tracing on a PC.)

I’ve also encountered occasional crashes, visual lags and skips, and some audio issues. But the fast boot and load times, and the ease of getting into the game from a Chrome browser on a MacBook Pro, made me seriously rethink the primary way I want to play this game going forward.

CYBERPUNK 2077 CAN BE A GREAT iPAD GAME WITH IOS SUPPORT

With Google promising support for iOS in the coming weeks, the Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077, which requires you to only have a Gmail account and pay $ 60 to do nothing but own the game, could be a great iPad game if you don’t have it. Otherwise, you’ll need the big TV and Chromecast Ultra to enjoy it. And while I’m not entirely sure I was going to play around with this complex in-game menus and screen text level on the iPhone, I could definitely see the benefit of getting into a quick session for a side task or two. You are not far from home or near your computer.



