Cyberpunk 2077 Is Back on PS4 and PS5 PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077: After six months out of the PlayStatation Store, Cyberpunk 2077 was re-released on the PS4 and PS5 digital store. The game is now available for purchase and costs R$ 249.50.

The game’s return to the PlayStation Store was confirmed on Cyberpunk 2077‘s official Twitter, but it was accompanied by bitter news. Despite the upgrades with improvements, CD Projekt Red said the game is fit to be sold at Sony’s digital store, but should still have issues on the PlayStation 4.

#Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store. You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RTkptIHOb4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

“Users are still likely to encounter performance issues on the PS4 version as we continue to improve stability across all platforms,” ​​the studio said. “The PS4 Pro and PS5 editions of the game guarantee the best PlayStation experience.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December 2020, just days after its global release. In addition to canceling sales of the game in its digital store, Sony also offered a full refund to all users who purchased the game.

While the digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 was not available on the PlayStation, the physical media edition continued to circulate globally. As a result, the price of the game has dropped considerably in recent months. Although the digital version of the RPG costs R$250, it is already possible to find the game on disk for prices below R$60 in our country.