Cyberpunk 2077 is already with some players

It’s been a few weeks since Cyberpunk 2077 came out, but apparently some copies have already been sent to stores around the globe – and, as you might imagine, players got their hands on them ahead of time.

There are several reports on Reddit of people confirming that they have already seen the game for sale and, of course, this means that several players are exploring this universe. So, the internet can be a dangerous place if you want to avoid spoilers in the coming days.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be officially released on December 10 in versions for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.



