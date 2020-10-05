Cyberpunk 2077 is already gold, development is complete

CD Projekt RED confirms that the title is now ready to start the duplication phase for its release in stores.

Night City will open its doors wide very soon, as planned despite the fact that CD Projekt RED could not fulfill its promise not to crunch the developers, as officially confirmed. Cyberpunk 2077 is already finished, or at least the master of the video game is, the copy that will be used to make the physical copies of the expected video game. This was announced by the Poles through the title’s official Twitter account. With a photo of Johnny Silverhand disc in hand (he is the character played by Keanu Reeves), the Poles certify that the game has already reached this stage.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is already gold,” they say in the tweet. “See you in Night City from November 19.” Of course, that version 1.0 has been released does not mean that the work has been completed for the study.

Closed video games no longer exist in the industry today, so developers continue to work to polish the experience for the release patch or future updates that are released in the future. In fact, in the case of CD Projekt RED, employees have had to work the last few weeks for 6 days a week. As explained by the heads of the study, they needed it to be able to reach the launch date.

On sale November 19

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Later it will also be released on Google Stadia.

It should be noted that unlike The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will also have versions for the new generation, CD Projekt RED will be the studio in charge of bringing the video game to the new consoles directly. An upgrade is planned from day one, although the truly next gen version won’t arrive until 2021. What a lot of work to do, not to mention the two expansions that will be released in the future.



