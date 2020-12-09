Cyberpunk 2077 is a “different game” with Day 1 update

The first analyzes have been published according to the computer version. This December 10 we will know how the console edition has turned out.

Cyberpunk 2077 goes on sale worldwide this December 10, but currently we have only been able to access analysis and impressions of the computer version. The vast majority of users will play on the PS4 and Xbox One editions (compatible with improvements via backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S), but this community wonders if those problems reported on PC will be solved with the famous Day 1 Patch.

According to Fabian Mario Döhla, a member of the CD Projekt RED team, after applying the Day 1 patch (which weighs more than 43 GB) of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles we will find “a different game”. What he means is that the changes will be very large, very sensitive, and that the improvement is assumed to be equally appreciable.

Cyberpunk 2077: 43 GB update with Day 1 patch

Döhla’s promises go further. It has been on the social network Twitter where he has offered these statements, which as expected have not gone unnoticed among the tens of thousands of users who are eagerly awaiting the launch of the game, who express their feelings on said social network. “A lot of the problems that analysts have found (and reported) have already been fixed; others are part of the update ”, he explained on the afternoon of this December 7.

It is recommended, however, that everyone who gets Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4, Xbox One and PC this December 10 (Google Stadia will start with the latest serial update) update the game as soon as the disc is inserted into the console . If you opt for the digital aspect, it is equally appropriate to check that we have the title updated to its latest version.

Another problem that the Polish study is working on is the possible epileptic seizures that can cause some specific scenes of departure in people suffering from this disease. A Game Informer journalist accused seizures; it is expected that the solution will arrive in the near future through a patch with more graphic or visual configurations.

You can read our review of Cyberpunk 2077 here, where we rate it as a masterpiece: 10 out of 10.



