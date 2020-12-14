Cyberpunk 2077: Increases performance on Ryzen CPUs

Although computers have received the best version of Cyberpunk 2077, there is always room for improvement. Thanks to an unofficial patch, owners of AMD Ryzen processors can already greatly improve the game’s performance.

According to a series of posts on Reddit, the problem is that the CD Projekt Red game does not have full support for SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading, that is, task distribution across multiple CPU threads), and this causes the processor is not used in its entirety, leaving many cores / threads idle or with low usage. On Intel processors, it looks like there are no problems.

Although the patch is reliable and virus-free, it is worth noting that the update is not official and, in case the files are corrupted, you may need to reinstall the game. That said, just download the HxD Hex Editor to get started. It is advisable to make a backup of all your files, and then proceed!

With everything installed, you need to drag the Cyberpunk2077.exe executable onto the HxD, press Ctrl + F and then access the Hex Values ​​column (or Hex-Values ​​in English). Search for “75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08”, and then copy: “EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” – without quotation marks.

Finally, right click on them and press “paste insert” to make the switch. Save the changes to the top bar and then restart the game as normal. You can check out the result by the video above.

Have you tested this mod? How is the game going around? Tell us in the comments below!



