Cyberpunk 2077: incomplete monorail system discovered

The Reddit user identified as Sybekul shared on his social networks an interesting video of Cyberpunk 2077, showing a kind of monorail system that apparently was removed from the final version of the game.

In the images, it is possible to observe that V is able to move perfectly through the aerial structures, where the whole city of Night City is visible at a considerable height. Interestingly, some points on the monorail lead to secret and accessible entrances to some buildings called the Night City Area Rapid Transit (NCART), implying that the exploration system has reached advanced stages of development.

However, when entering the buildings and looking up, Sybekul soon realizes that several points on the map start to pop, as well as incomplete and unrendered objects are seen from a distance, something that indicates that the monorails were simply abandoned at some point in production of the game and the environment started to be discarded, however, not entirely.

Will we still see the airway system in the game in a future expansion or update? Leave your opinion in the comments.



