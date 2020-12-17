Cyberpunk 2077: improves and extends mod controls

One of the Cyberpunk 2077 fans has prepared a mod that improves and expands the game controls.

The mod can be downloaded for free from the Nexus Mods website, where you can also find the installation manual in English. The project was tested on the game with patch 1.04 in the Steam version, but it is possible that it also works in the GOG release.

Mod adds options for slow walking and driving at a lower speed, which are assigned to the left CTRL. At the same time, the crouch function previously associated with the aforementioned key has been disabled, although it is still available under C.

The ability to dodge by pressing the direction button twice has also been removed. Instead, a separate key for dodging has been introduced, integrated with the fourth mouse button by default.

That’s not all, because the function of scrolling the list of dialogue lines with the mouse wheel and confirming statements with a space has been added, although you cannot jump during conversations.

The mod was created by modifying two configuration files. The author of the project explains that users can manually change the keyboard (for example, leaving the crouch option assigned to the left CTRL), but it should be done at their own risk.



