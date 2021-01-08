Cyberpunk 2077: How would you trigger “Save Takemura”?

Our colleagues from CBR have just given information on a Cyberpunk 2077 quest. In order to know how to save Takemura

Already almost a month since Cyberpunk 2077 has been released. Despite the many criticisms suffered, the game remains efficient and appeals to gamers playing on PC, Xbox Series X and PS5. Indeed, these are the only media on which the game runs without too many bugs. These same gamers therefore try to platinum their adventure. For this, they must complete all optional quests and trophies. It goes through the rescue of Takemura.

Because yes, like all games today, finishing a story does not mean finishing it 100%. For this, you must complete various side objectives. It goes through saving the beloved character of Night City. Because without a guide, it turns out to be impossible to do.

Since if you are following the Cyberpunk 2077 plot, you will have to escape from an ambush, leaving your friend behind. Still, it turns out that he can be saved from the clutches of the thugs. To do this, just follow the CBR guide.

The media, making it known at first: “After having kidnapped Hanako Arasaka during the parade of the Japanese city, the mission” Search and destroy “begins. Takemura brings Hanako to what seemed like a safe place to talk to him and contacts V to join him. ”

It is only with this Cyberpunk 2077 mission that you can change the course of history.

TAKEMURA CAN BE SAVED IN CYBERPUNK 2077

Indeed CBR, goes on to explain, “After a discussion with Hanako about his brother’s betrayal, a team of Arasaka agents goes through the wall. And part of the building collapses. “Then the player must leave the building immediately. But if you follow the “orders” it will be impossible to save your friend.

That’s why, if you want to complete this Cyberpunk 2077 challenge, you’re going to have to: “There is a path to avoid being spotted by the Arasaka agents. V must make a detour in the room with a blue cross. And head through a small hole in the wall on the left instead. This leads to a room with four or five guards. ”

Before adding: “Head left to take the stairs up. Arriving at this location triggers the “Save Takemura” objective. Unlocking the objective makes a new waypoint available. The latter leading V to Takemura through a slew of guards in a narrow room. ”

Once at this level, you will then have to beat the other guards. Thanks to this, your goal of saving Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077 will then be validated!