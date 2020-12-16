Cyberpunk 2077: How to request a return on PS Store

Players dissatisfied with the game, which won’t receive its final patches on consoles until February, can request a refund.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S through backward compatibility. The version status of the Sony and Microsoft base consoles is below the expected quality standards, a condition recognized by CD Projekt RED itself, which has agreed to the authorization of refunds for those users who are known to be dissatisfied with their purchase. There are conditions, deadlines and procedures that should be noted. We tell you.

Cyberpunk 2077 purchase right of withdrawal

Let’s start with what the Official State Gazette says in Spain. As explained in Article 71 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of November 16, which approves the revised text of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users and other complementary laws, modified by Law 3 / 2014, of March 27, “the consumer and user will have a minimum period of fourteen calendar days to exercise the right of withdrawal” in their purchase, but depending on the product in question – which has its own duty of information and documentation on this right -, once opened it may or may not be returned to the store where it was purchased.

Therefore, depending on the store where you bought it, if it is open or sealed (there are stores that sell new unsealed games), the response to your return and / or refund request may be different. Contact your store first.



