Cyberpunk 2077: How to Request a Return on PS Store

Players dissatisfied with the game, which won’t receive its final patches on consoles until February, can request a refund.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S through backward compatibility. The version status of the Sony and Microsoft base consoles is below the expected quality standards, a condition recognized by CD Projekt RED itself, which has agreed to the authorization of refunds for those users who are known to be dissatisfied with their purchase. There are conditions, deadlines and procedures that should be noted. We tell you.

Cyberpunk 2077 purchase right of withdrawal

Let’s start with what the Official State Gazette says in Spain. As explained in Article 71 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of November 16, which approves the revised text of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users and other complementary laws, modified by Law 3 / 2014, of March 27, “the consumer and user will have a minimum period of fourteen calendar days to exercise the right of withdrawal” in their purchase, but depending on the product in question – which has its own duty of information and documentation on this right—, once opened it may or may not be returned to the store where it was purchased.

Therefore, depending on the store where you bought it, if it is open or sealed (there are stores that sell new unsealed games), the response to your return and / or refund request may be different. Contact your store first.

What CD Projekt RED says about the refund situation

In a statement published this Tuesday addressed to its investors, CD Projekt Red has clarified that it does not close a special relationship with Sony and Microsoft, but that the return policy is exactly the same with this video game as with any other product and, therefore , the situation of Cyberpunk 2077 is not different from that of other titles: you have to contact Sony and Microsoft directly, although depending on whether you have bought the game in physical or digital format, the procedures change.

There is also the option of directly contacting the email provided by CD Projekt to deal with incidents, submit refund requests and more: <[email protected]>, before December 21, 2020.



