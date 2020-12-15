Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Double Jump

We explain how to get the double jump cyberware upgrade called reinforced tendons in the Night City matasanos in exchange for Eurodollars

In Cyberpunk 2077 we can face the different plots of Night City in many ways, some more peaceful than others. As part of this complete guide, we are going to tell you how to get one of the most popular implants among netrunners, the double jump that will unlock shortcuts and access to areas of the map that we could not otherwise access. Of course, we warn you in advance that it is an expensive improvement, especially if we want to have it from the first bars of the game. Of course, given the avenues that it opens up, it is advisable to prioritize it before other equally expensive objects such as vehicles.

Cyberware reinforced tendons

There is no prerequisite to being able to enjoy double hopping around town other than being relatively wealthy. Once we have collected 45,000 eurodollars, we can approach our trusted matasanos to buy the improvement in the section of cyberware for legs. Keep in mind that the professional who has it for sale may vary. In our case, we find it available in both the Japantown matasanos and the well-known Viktor’s premises. The price of this implant is common for everyone, since its rarity cannot vary and it never reaches epic, remaining in the rare range.

If you do not want to miss any of the possibilities offered by the title, we invite you to review our section on possible romances and how to achieve them as well as the endings that we can obtain by making different decisions. The good news is that, if you have followed this section, you will reach the end you have chosen, being able to double jumps, something that not everyone can say. At least, not those who belong to the most humble strata of the futuristic society that the title of CD Projekt RED raises.



