Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete The Little Job

We explain how to complete the secondary courses of Cyberpunk 2077 The work, Passion for noise and I can not live without you 100% for Platinum

In the missions that we deal with in this section we will be able to obtain a new vehicle and earn a good pinch of Eurodollars. As part of our complete guide, we explain how to complete the secondary courses << The little job >>, << Passion for noise >> and << I can’t live without you >>.

The little job

This job is the conclusion of << The Rescue >> and basically boils down to collecting our reward for that work. We will have to meet with Wakako at his place on Jig Jig Street and choose the opotuna line of dialogue. Then we will have to go to Watson’s matasanos, Cassius Ryder and collect from the inventory of his store, in the hand implants section, some free tattoos as part of our prize.

Passion for noise

After completing << I will dance on your grave >> Wilson will contact us by phone to offer to participate in a shooting competition. We will accept your proposal and go to the weapons store, always equipped with a pistol. We recommend a Unity or Lexington if you already have a good cadence and large chargers. Then we just have to be the one who hits the most shots on the targets, regardless of their lane. If we win, we will win a custom Lexington with unique characteristics, while if we finish second we will get more reputation.



