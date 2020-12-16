Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete Open Book

We detail how to complete the secondary gigs of Cyberpunk 2077 Open book, The girl from yesterday and Where is the future? 100% for Platinum

In these secondary gigs we can get hold of a good wad of Eurodollars and get an emblematic and unique weapon. As part of this complete guide, we detail how to complete Open Book, The Girl from Yesterday and Where is the Future?

Open book

We unlock this order after completing << Tell me a story >>. It is advisable to take advantage of the fact that we are in this location to complete the order << Last session >>. After receiving a message from Sandra Dorsett we will go to the Kabuki point indicated on the map. To enter the place we can take three different paths:

The center door if you meet the constitution requirement.

If you have enough technical skill you can enter through the open window by accessing the metal roof from the door of the walkway.

The garage door in the left area.

Once inside we can kill the junk dealers inside or neutralize and distract them with the vending machines. Following the mission indicator we will arrive at the data bank we are looking for and we will be able to leave the building. Then Sandra will call us and ask us to come to her room to deliver the merchandise in person. If we want, before bringing the database to you, we can read its content by accessing the pinchos menu (just below the Diary tab) and looking for the specific bank. Depending on the decisions we make, these are the possible outcomes of the conversation with the corporation:

If you return the database without reading it, or say that you don’t care about its contents and that you will not do anything about it after admitting to having read it, you will get the default reward.

If you read the database but say you haven’t, you will have a lower reward.

If you read the bank, admit that you have done it and congratulate Sandra you will get a higher reward.

If you are smart enough, after congratulating her you can talk to her about daemons, which will give us the best reward.

If you try to blackmail her after admitting to reading it, the corps and its turret will attack you.



