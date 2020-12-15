Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete Meat for the mincer

We tell you how to complete the main jobs Meat for the mincer and Tell me a 100% story to help Judy rescue Evelyn in Act 2

In these works we will learn more about Judy and about the conditions in which the Night City dolls live. Keep in mind that we can speed things up if we pay a camel a few Eurodollars. For the rest, we will not have to travel long distances, so we can park the vehicle for a while. As part of this complete guide, we bring you all the ways to complete << Meat for the mincer >> and << Tell me a story >>.

CP-14 Meat for the mincer

To start this mission we must get the neuroX Death Butterfly. In our case, we asked the traffickers in the area, who led us to ask at the sex shop near the entrance and there they indicated the location of the camel with rare products from which we could buy it for 1000 eurodollars. Of course, we can also probe the depths of the network by connecting to one of the terminals on Jig-Jig street, connecting to the Pleasures of Night City website and infiltrating the login page to consult the neurodances section … We can also talk to Wakako, who will take us back to the sex shop we mentioned at the beginning.

Once we have the neuroX we will go to the van with Judy and look for three objects from the neurodance edit mode:

Pizza on the counter against the wall (second 00:15)

Suit next to the table where the editor is (second (00:29)

Cup of coffee on the table (second 00:45)

When we are done Judy will lead us to the stage where the next part of the mission takes place. There are several routes to stealthily infiltrate the power station, but if we feel like it, we can do it the hard way, gun in hand. On the first floor we must look for the stairs that go down to the basement that are in the southeast end of the building.

To do this we can climb the structure near the door (or force the door with skill requirement) and climb the metal part. There will be a security guard in front of the computer that we can remove stealthily without much trouble. When we cannot continue advancing through the heights we will have to descend and either sneak through the main door, through the side entrance or continue along the side of the patio until we find another door. Once inside, we must use our retina scanner to take advantage of the different elements of the place to distract the enemies and reach the stairs without being detected.

On the next floor we will have to resort to the same strategy to reach the target ladder. If we have sufficient technical ability we can advance through the shortcut on the left, and if this is not the case we will have to take a detour to the right. The stairs are in the northwest corner. On the top floor there is only a shortcut of technical skill entering on the left, and if we do not comply with it we will have to advance through the main room and then exit through the door on the left. The room where Evelyn is located is at the southeast end, moving down the long corridor at the back. Once we have her in our arms we can easily get out thanks to the help of Judy.



