Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete M’ap tann pèlen

We detail how to complete the main courses of Cyberpunk 2077 M’ap tann pèlen, Terror in the supermarket and Between two lands at 100%

In the following missions we will discover part of the functioning of another of the Night City factions: the children of voodoo. We will have the opportunity to win a few Eurodollars, to use stealth and to go with the knife between our teeth. As part of this complete guide, we detail how to complete << M’ap tann pèlen >>, << Terror in the supermarket >> and << Between two lands >>.

M’ap tann pèlen

After completing the job << Tell me a story >> we must call Mr. Hands and complete the odd mission before he calls us again. The first destination of the mission will be a Sloane chapel in front of which we will have to wait leaning on the railing until they open to be able to meet inside with our contact.

Then we’ll go to the nearby butcher shop, talk to the clerk, and let the camera on the ceiling scan our faces. Then we will go through the door on the right to meet Placide, who will guide us to his office.



