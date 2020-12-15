Cyberpunk 2077: How to Complete Human Nature

We explain how to complete the secondary courses of Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature, Say what I owe you and I’m going 100% by car to get Platinum

In this mission we will discover a little more about the operation of Night City and we will win a good sum of money. As part of this complete guide, we explain how to complete << Human Nature, << Tell me what I owe you >> and << I’m going by car >>.

After the main work << I will dance on your grave >> you will receive a message that your car is waiting for you in a certain parking lot. There will be an incident when we get in the car and we will receive a message from Delamain inviting us to her headquarters, which triggers the quest << Say what I owe you >>.

Once at the Vista del Rey headquarters, talk to the receptionist and follow the drone that will show you the facilities. We will automatically go on to the mission << I’m in a car >>, in which we will have to recover seven rebel taxis from Delamain. You will have to chase them, stay within their reach and face very varied situations with each of them. It is essential that you do not destroy any of them, except for one in which you have to cause the least possible damage to complete its arc. The seven missions are as follows:

In Wellsprings there will be a taxi on the road near the shore (Parque del Mar travel terminal. You have to cause damage to deactivate it, and just shoot or ram it.

In North Oak there is a large roundabout at the bottom of the hill where the next taxi will be waiting for us. We will have to drive to get him back to headquarters, slowly and without crashing.

The Badlands taxi is in the middle of the landfill and we just have to get on it to retrieve it.

Glen’s taxi is on the road by the river. You just have to talk to him to get it back. You can also push it into the river, but we don’t recommend it.

In the North Industrial District the taxi will be hidden in the parking lot near the fast travel terminal << Longshore North >> and we will have to chase it until it crashes.

In Coastview we will find the taxi that speaks as GLaDOS from Portal at the drop-off point west of the stadium. You will chase him to a trap in which you will have to kill a good number of thugs, so we recommend that you go well armed and with priests.

In Rancho Coronado the taxi will be close to a residential area. We will have to chase him and then break the flamenco figures that are indicated on the map to make him return to the headquarters.



