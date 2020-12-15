Cyberpunk 2077: How to Complete 100% Woman

We explain how to complete in Cyberpunk 2077 the main job The woman from Act 1 at 100% to finish the story and get Platinum

In the main work << The woman >> we will meet one of the potential romances of the title, in addition to working as a tutorial on the use of neurodances. We won’t need money to get over it, just stage show. As part of this complete guide, we explain how to complete it.

The woman

To start it we will have to go to the Lizzie’s at night. If we want the time to pass faster we can let it go by sleeping or from the pause menu using the Skip time function. Once inside, we will head to the bar and meet Evelyn Parker. While we talk with her, we will follow her through different rooms until we meet Judy Álvarez. When we are in neurodance, we will follow Judy’s instructions to learn to control it. When we have a little more freedom, in edit mode, we’ll scan the gun in second 00:22. Then we will do the same in the audio track with the ventilation duct that appears highlighted in green. To finish this part we will have to scan the woman in the store at 00:36 and the monitor at the checkout at 00:48.

Once we have returned to the physical plane we will call T-Bug and enter a new recording. As soon as they leave us free, we will scan the items in the room in the following order:

Yorinobu’s phone on the audio track at second 00:34.

The alarm system, the motion sensor camera near the entrance and the automatic roof turret at 2:08, all on the visual track.

The bedside table manual at minute 2:45 via visual clue.

At minute 00:46 of the thermal layer we should go to the corner near the point where the drinks are served and inspect the floor panel.



