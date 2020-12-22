Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 13 million copies

Seeing all the controversy that surrounded the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it was to be expected that their sales numbers were below expectations, especially after console players filed for many refund requests.

Still, as reported by insider and market analyst Daniel Ahmad, CD Projekt Red had numbers so good that it decided to release a public statement through its board of directors celebrating the impressive mark of 13 million games sold (which already discount the copies reimbursement). Check out:

CD Projekt Red says that it has sold 13 million copies of Cyberpunk through digital and physical distribution channels as of December 20. This number factors in refunds processed by this point at both retail / digital. The game had 8m pre-orders prior to launch. pic.twitter.com/ZIg4j9nDeB — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 22, 2020

“CD Projekt Red said it had sold 13 million digital and physical copies through its distribution channels by December 20,” explained Ahmad. “This number takes into account the refunds in both modalities, as well as the 8 million copies of the pre-sales.

In summary, this statement was made to certify investors that the game still had a record release despite all the controversy. 13 million copies sold in a week makes it one of the biggest AAA game releases in history, right at the top, alongside games like Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption 2. ”

And did you expect such high sales despite so many controversies? Are you enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 or bumping into many bugs and problems?




