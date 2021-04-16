Cyberpunk 2077 has ‘quirky’ Harry Potter easter egg

Cyberpunk 2077 is full of easter eggs and references, some of which are still scattered around the game world waiting for the right moment to be found by the players. This week, for example, a Reddit user shared his discovery of a tribute to Harry Potter in the game.

In a message posted on the forum, the user known as thesailorscout revealed that he was curious to see that some NPCs were acting strangely and running against a wall (stopping just before hitting it). When he got closer, he found a graffiti “Platform 69 ¾”, the 9 ¾ that makes direct reference to the wizard’s book and film franchise and has a different coloring.

