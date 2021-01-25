Cyberpunk 2077 has progress errors even after 1.1 update

Cyberpunk 2077 received the first major fix patch last Friday (22) and CD Projekt Red promised a long list of fixes and improvements – some of which were preventing players from progressing in the game, especially on the “Down on the mission. street “. But happiness was short-lived, as even with update 1.1, the CDPR game continues to have serious progression problems.

According to reports on Reddit, the mission that hindered progress begins when the player receives a call from Takemura, a former henchman from the head of the organization Arasaka. A bug in the game meant that, in some cases, the character never called, preventing the player from continuing the campaign.

One of the objectives of update 1.1 was to correct the problem with this mission, but it failed in its objective. Now, Takemura even calls you, but says nothing, causing the progression error to persist in Cyberpunk 2077 – even after the update.

Some players who have been affected by the bug say there is no point in reloading old saves or starting a new one, as the problem persists.

Although patch 1.1 addresses a wide variety of bugs and stability issues, CD Projekt Red says it is just the beginning of a series of updates that will continue in the coming weeks with update 1.2, which the studio described as “major” and “most significant”.

After publishing an apology to players, claiming that many of the problems on PS4 and Xbox One were not found during testing, a Bloomberg report refuted these claims, revealing that the studio’s leadership was aware of the seriousness of the problems on the generation’s consoles. past, among other revelations.

Cyberpunk 2077 has free DLC scheduled for the beginning of this year and is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia and PC.

