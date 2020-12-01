Cyberpunk 2077 has Brazilian band music

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 is getting closer and closer, giving us the chance to receive some additional details regarding what we will see in the adventure. And, according to the IGN website, one of them is the presence of the music of a Brazilian newsstand on the soundtrack of the CD Projekt RED game.

According to the information disclosed, the song selected to appear in the adventure is called “Selva Pulsatile”. In fact, the group will appear with a pseudonym within the game (as well as all other bands), and it will be possible to see him in the credits as Tainted Overlord.

“A game developer likes our sound, so they invited us to participate [on the soundtrack]. We are very honored with the opportunity to be part of this wonderful and giant thing that moves and touches many people in the gamer universe around the world ”, explained Mariano Melo, drummer and percussionist of the band, to IGN.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.



