Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed due to PS4

Last Tuesday (27), CD Projekt RED took the world by surprise by announcing that Cyberpunk 2077 was postponed to December 10, and shortly after releasing this news the producer revealed the reasons behind the decision.

According to the producer, the game is already running well on both PC and Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5, but they need extra time due to the editions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as these still need extra adjustments.

It is worth remembering that this is already the fourth change in the game’s release date. Initially it would be made available on April 12, and later it was pushed to September 17, November 19 and now December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.



